Scotts Bluff County Livestock sale brings in more than $330 thousand

The Scotts Bluff County Livestock sale is in the books, with 4-H and FFA youth selling their hogs, lambs, beef and other livestock on Saturday Aug. 4, at the close of the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell.

The average sale price is up $125 from the 2017 sale on five fewer animals. Total dollars spent by the buyers is up $18,240 in 2018. Per animal averages were up for everything except market beef, where an additional seven head were sold this year.

Following are the champions, reserve champions and buyers:

Champions:

Hog – Jayden Allen Buyer- WESTCO $1,200

Lamb – Teagan Flick Buyer – Steve’s Truck and Equipment $1,900

Beef – Carson Wilmot Buyers – Sheridan Livestock, Manley Trucking, Otte Feeds, Crawford Livestock, Sterling Livestock, and Tom Kemp Livestock $7,000

Market Dairy Goat – Demi Santero Buyer – Fremont Motors $1,000

Meat Goat – Jayden Allen Buyer – Gene and Ann Welsh $1,550

Poultry – Jessica Splichal Buyer – J Jenkins Farms, Inc. $600

Rabbit – Patricia Woolsey Buyer – Arroe Crown Cattle Company $600

Reserve Champions:

Hog – Lizabeth Marker Buyer – Pinnacle Bank $1,300

Lamb – Teagan Flick Buyer – Dooley Oil Company $2,200

Beef – Casey Huckfeldt Buyer – Paul Reed Construction $5,500 and Resold to B & C Steel $4,200

Meat Goat – Tate Talkington Buyer – Frank Parts Company $950

Poultry – Emma Leggott Buyer – Western States Bank $500

Rabbit – Stephanie Woolsey Buyer – Business Farmer $650

The 2018 Scotts Bluff County Fair Livestock Sale Summary:

FFA Market Beef (7) – Amount paid – $33,150.00 Avg per head – $4,735.71

4-H Market Beef (44) Amount paid – $144,850.00 Avg per head – $44 3,292.05

All Market Beef (51) Amount paid – $178,000.00 Avg per head – $3,490.20

FFA Market Sheep (3) Amount paid – $3,600.00 Avg per head – $1,200.00

4-H Market Sheep (34) Amount paid – $35,950.00 Avg per head – $1,057.35

All Market Sheep (37) Amount paid – $39,550.00 Avg per head – $1,068.92

FFA Market Swine(10) Amount paid – $16,200.00 Avg per head – $1,620.00

4-H Market Swine (68) Amount paid – $73,225.00 Avg per head – $1,076.84

All Market Swine (78) Amount paid – $89,425.00 Avg per head – $1,146.47

Meat Goats (14) Amount paid – $12,000.00 Avg per head – $857.14

Dairy Goats (87) Amount paid – $6,350.00 Avg per head – $93.75

Market Rabbits (10) Amount paid – $5,700.00 Avg per head – $570.00

Poultry (8) Amount paid – $4,350.00 Avg per head – $543.75

Total animals – 206

Total amt. paid – $335,375.00

Total avg per head – $1,628.03