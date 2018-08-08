class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327932 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Scotts Bluff County Livestock sale brings in more than $330 thousand

BY Chabella Guzman | August 8, 2018
Teagan Flick shakes the hand of the judge at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. Flick sold her Champion lamb to Steve’s Truck and Equipment at the Aug. 4, Livestock Sale. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The Scotts Bluff County Livestock sale is in the books, with 4-H and FFA youth selling their hogs, lambs, beef and other livestock on Saturday Aug. 4, at the close of the Scotts Bluff County Fair in Mitchell.

The average sale price is up $125 from the 2017 sale on five fewer animals. Total dollars spent by the buyers is up $18,240 in 2018. Per animal averages were up for everything except market beef, where an additional seven head were sold this year.

Following are the champions, reserve champions and buyers:

Champions:

Hog – Jayden Allen        Buyer- WESTCO $1,200

Lamb – Teagan Flick         Buyer – Steve’s Truck and Equipment $1,900

Beef – Carson Wilmot    Buyers – Sheridan Livestock, Manley Trucking, Otte Feeds, Crawford Livestock, Sterling Livestock, and Tom Kemp Livestock $7,000

Market Dairy Goat – Demi Santero    Buyer – Fremont Motors $1,000

Meat Goat – Jayden Allen    Buyer – Gene and Ann Welsh $1,550

Poultry – Jessica Splichal    Buyer – J Jenkins Farms, Inc. $600

Rabbit – Patricia Woolsey    Buyer – Arroe Crown Cattle Company $600

Reserve Champions:

Hog – Lizabeth Marker    Buyer – Pinnacle Bank $1,300

Lamb – Teagan Flick          Buyer – Dooley Oil Company $2,200

Beef – Casey Huckfeldt     Buyer – Paul Reed Construction $5,500 and Resold to B &amp; C Steel $4,200

Meat Goat – Tate Talkington     Buyer – Frank Parts Company $950

Poultry – Emma Leggott     Buyer – Western States Bank $500

Rabbit – Stephanie Woolsey     Buyer – Business Farmer $650

The 2018 Scotts Bluff County Fair Livestock Sale Summary:

FFA Market Beef (7) – Amount paid – $33,150.00       Avg per head – $4,735.71

4-H Market Beef (44) Amount paid – $144,850.00      Avg per head – $44 3,292.05

All Market Beef (51) Amount paid – $178,000.00      Avg per head – $3,490.20

FFA Market Sheep (3)  Amount paid – $3,600.00        Avg per head – $1,200.00

4-H Market Sheep (34) Amount paid – $35,950.00      Avg per head – $1,057.35

All Market Sheep (37) Amount paid – $39,550.00      Avg per head – $1,068.92

FFA Market Swine(10)  Amount paid – $16,200.00      Avg per head – $1,620.00

4-H Market Swine (68) Amount paid – $73,225.00      Avg per head – $1,076.84

All Market Swine (78) Amount paid – $89,425.00     Avg per head – $1,146.47

Meat Goats (14) Amount paid – $12,000.00      Avg per head – $857.14

Dairy Goats (87) Amount paid – $6,350.00    Avg per head – $93.75

Market Rabbits (10) Amount paid – $5,700.00    Avg per head – $570.00

Poultry (8)  Amount paid – $4,350.00         Avg per head – $543.75

Total animals – 206

Total amt. paid – $335,375.00

Total avg per head – $1,628.03

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
