Scotts Bluff County Management Accountant to retire

Scotts Bluff County Management Accountant Jerry Crable has served the County Board in a number of capacities over the last 12 years, but he is now ready to begin the retirement chapter of his life.

Crable’s final day on the job will be in late November after the County Board officially accepted his retirement notice Monday.

Crable has been the point man as the commissioners have slashed requested spending over the last few years to balance tough budgets. He says those budgets have been made more difficult because of decisions by the federal and state governments.

Crable said, ” It’s getting harder and harder to get federal grants as they cut back on things. The county is also a subsidiary of state government, so they dictate a lot of things we must do and whether or not they are going to reimburse us or not, and there’s less of that.”

Crable said during the first couple years he received a lot of help from the State Auditor of Public Accounts and long time county elected officials Vera Dulaney and Gwen Greeley until he got his feet on the ground.

Lisa Rien has been working with Crable the last few months as she prepares to be his successor.