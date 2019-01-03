Scotts Bluff County officials sworn into office

It was a ceremonious morning at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse- as more than one dozen recently elected and re-elected county officials took their the oath of office.

District Judge Leo Dobrovolny administered the oath to everybody who was elected during the 2018 elections, as well as some who were appointed to deputy positions in elected offices.

He congratulated everybody for not only winning their election, but also for their willingness to serve the public.

“I trust you all understand we’re servants to the public- it’s a privileged to do this. You’ve been elected by the popular vote of the citizens- so that says something about you,” remarked Judge Dobrovolny. “And it also says something about what people expect of you, and we should all live up to those expectations.”

Scotts Bluff County has two new County Commissioners- Mark Harris and Charlie Knapper- and were joined by Mark Reichert, who was re-elected to a second term.

Knapper says while campaigning in 2018, a lot of people expressed their desires to have juvenile detainees stay in Scotts Bluff County. He says that will be an area of emphasis for him during his first term, as well as exploring the possibility of creating a regional youth detention center.

Harris says property tax relief is a big concern for him. He says Scotts Bluff County ranks among the highest for property taxes in Nebraska. He says he’s concerned on why that is, and says “surely we can do better than that.”

Also taking the oath of office today was newly elected Clerk Kelly Sides, who is replacing longtime Scotts Bluff County Clerk Vera Dulaney.