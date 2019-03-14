Scotts Bluff County plow crews make progress on county roads

Scotts Bluff County Road crews made progress clearing much of the county’s paved road system, but say more work is still ahead. Roads Superintendent Linda Grummert says because of the severity of the winter storm, only motor graders were used to clean roadways Thursday.

Grummert says unfortunately, they were not able to clear all paved roadways due to search and rescue efforts, and assistance to power companies in restoring power in some rural areas.

Overnight winds will cause re-opening of roads Friday morning. Trucks will be utilized on the roadways motor graders have already gone through.

Grummert says no gravel roadways were opened on Thursday, but Friday a single pass will be made on as many gravel roadways as possible. Widening efforts will follow over the weekend.

Plowed Roadways

Lake Oil Road

Stonegate Rd from Hwy 26 North

Stonegate Rd around Lake Minatare (Paving only – Not Gravel)

Highland Rd – Sugar Factory east

Airport access from Highland North

Sugar Factory

Cook Oil Rd

Holloway Rd

Lyman East

Morrill South

Mitchell South

Spring Creek Rd

Sunflower Oil Rd

Not Full Length Cleared Roads

Experiment Farm Rd

Roadways yet to clear

Sandberg – Stranded vehicles

Lockwood

Carter Canyon

Cr 19

Old Oregon Trail

Cr 20 Hwy 26 North to G

Cr H from Cr 20 to Hwy 71

County portion 42 nd St- Stranded vehicles

Roadways Open & Clear

Stegal Rd

Power Outages

Chimney Rock – Lake Oil Rd (north side of lake)

NPPD – Cr 35 1½ south of Hwy 26 (Contractor opened)

Roosevelt Power – Cr 17 north of Robidoux

Search & Rescue