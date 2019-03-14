Scotts Bluff County plow crews make progress on county roads

Scotts Bluff County Road crews made progress clearing much of the county’s paved road system, but say more work is still ahead. Roads Superintendent Linda Grummert says because of the severity of the winter storm, only motor graders were used to clean roadways Thursday.
Grummert says unfortunately, they were not able to clear all paved roadways due to search and rescue efforts, and assistance to power companies in restoring power in some rural areas.
Overnight winds will cause re-opening of roads Friday morning. Trucks will be utilized on the roadways motor graders have already gone through.
Grummert says no gravel roadways were opened on Thursday, but Friday a single pass will be made on as many gravel roadways as possible. Widening efforts will follow over the weekend.
Plowed Roadways
- Lake Oil Road
- Stonegate Rd from Hwy 26 North
- Stonegate Rd around Lake Minatare (Paving only – Not Gravel)
- Highland Rd – Sugar Factory east
- Airport access from Highland North
- Sugar Factory
- Cook Oil Rd
- Holloway Rd
- Lyman East
- Morrill South
- Mitchell South
- Spring Creek Rd
- Sunflower Oil Rd
Not Full Length Cleared Roads
- Experiment Farm Rd
Roadways yet to clear
- Sandberg – Stranded vehicles
- Lockwood
- Carter Canyon
- Cr 19
- Old Oregon Trail
- Cr 20 Hwy 26 North to G
- Cr H from Cr 20 to Hwy 71
- County portion 42nd St- Stranded vehicles
Roadways Open & Clear
- Stegal Rd
Power Outages
- Chimney Rock – Lake Oil Rd (north side of lake)
- NPPD – Cr 35 1½ south of Hwy 26 (Contractor opened)
- Roosevelt Power – Cr 17 north of Robidoux
Search & Rescue
- Highland Rd