class="single single-post postid-206455 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in identifying bag

BY Ryan Murphy | January 5, 2017
Home News Regional News
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in identifying bag

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance to identify anyone associated with a green military style canvas bag.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says this bag was found at the scene of a significant property crime in rural Scotts Bluff County south of Mitchell January 2nd. Overman says his department believes the bag belongs to the suspect involved  in cutting wire from a center pivot irrigation system, which will be  very costly to the owner.

Side 1 of the bag shows the words “Local Motion” and “Airwalk.”

Bag side 1 Local Motion & Airwalk

 

Side 2 of the bag shows the words “Home Boy” and a unique design that  may include the letter P.

Bag side 2 Home Boy

 

Anyone with information  can call the Sheriff’s Office at 308-436-6667, or reach us through the text a tip program, tips@sbcso.org, or contact Scotts Bluff County Crimestoppers at  308-632-7867 (STOP).

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments