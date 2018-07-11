Scotts Bluff County special enforcement removes 11 impaired drivers

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E have completed a three-month special enforcement operation focused on alcohol-related crashes.

The enforcement, which ran from April 1 through June 30, included sobriety checkpoints throughout Scotts Bluff County. Scotts Bluff County has been identified as a priority county by the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office for the high rate of alcohol involvement in crashes.

During the effort, NSP worked with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office to target drunk driving. The operation resulted in four arrests by NSP for driving under the influence, four arrests for driving under the influence of drugs, as well as two arrests by the Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence of drugs and one arrest for driving under the influence.

The combined effort also resulted in 17 arrests for drug possession and citations issued for: driving under suspension (7), no proof of insurance (2), minor in possession (6), open container (10), improper child restraint (6). The team also performed three motorist assists.

“Our goal is to keep Nebraska roads safe and free from drunk driving,” said Captain Kurt Von Minden, Commander of Troop E. “This operation was successful thanks to the teamwork of our troopers and the deputies of the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.”

The special enforcement was made possible thanks in part to the grant for $12,000 from NDOT-HSO.