Scotts Bluff County tornado siren testing set for Wednesday

Region 22 Emergency Management and Scotts Bluff County Consolidated Communications Center will test the outdoor warning sirens in Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at 10 a.m.

This test will only last for approximately one minute and will include the Western Nebraska Regional Airport and Western Sugar. This will be the first monthly testing for 2017.

These tests will be conducted on the second Wednesday of every month through October. In case of inclement weather on the day of the test, the test will be cancelled for that day. The purpose of these tests are to insure the sirens are in proper working order in case the time comes that they are needed for a real emergency, such as a tornado, damaging straight-line winds, or chemical spill.

There is a siren policy posted on the Emergency Management web page as well as on the 911 Center’s web page. Those websites are http://www.scottsbluffcounty.org/emergency-management/emergency-management.html and http://www.scottsbluffcounty.org/911-communications/911.html.