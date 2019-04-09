class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377847 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center Salutes Efforts Of Local Volunteers

BY Dave Strang | April 9, 2019
Panhandle Coop Marketing Director, Susan Wiedeman, Scotts Bluff Volunteer Center Executive Director, Shanna Halstead, and Board President, Kendra Feather, Main Street Market Wine and Spirits Manager, Hailee Brown.

The Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center is celebrating National Volunteer Appreciation this week and saluting their over 150 volunteers.

Those volunteers help deliver over 22,000 meals on wheels a year, participate in the Shopping for Seniors program, partnering with Panhandle Coop on Tuesdays, and the commodities home delivery program.

The volunteers also help with the home deliveries of the Thanksgiving in the Valley meals, the Snow Angel program with emergency food packs, and also help recruit volunteers for other programs or activities.

The Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center has been serving the area for over 35 years.

Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center Board President, Kendra Feather,
Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center Executive Director, Shanna Halstead, and Flower Basket Manager, Jana Mount.

Today the Volunteer Center was presented two checks from Main Street Market Flower Basket for volunteering for deliveries for Valentine’s Day for $250.

They also were presented a check from Main Street Market Wine and Spirits for the recent wine tasting fundraiser, held March 29th.

The raffle items that night raised $1,050, and the $850 check was for the 170 attendees, that Main Street Market Wine and Spirits donated, for a total of $1,900.

If you are interested in being a volunteer, call Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Director, Shanna Halstead, 632-3736.

