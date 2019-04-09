Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center Salutes Efforts Of Local Volunteers

The Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center is celebrating National Volunteer Appreciation this week and saluting their over 150 volunteers.

Those volunteers help deliver over 22,000 meals on wheels a year, participate in the Shopping for Seniors program, partnering with Panhandle Coop on Tuesdays, and the commodities home delivery program.

The volunteers also help with the home deliveries of the Thanksgiving in the Valley meals, the Snow Angel program with emergency food packs, and also help recruit volunteers for other programs or activities.

The Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center has been serving the area for over 35 years.

Today the Volunteer Center was presented two checks from Main Street Market Flower Basket for volunteering for deliveries for Valentine’s Day for $250.

They also were presented a check from Main Street Market Wine and Spirits for the recent wine tasting fundraiser, held March 29th.

The raffle items that night raised $1,050, and the $850 check was for the 170 attendees, that Main Street Market Wine and Spirits donated, for a total of $1,900.

If you are interested in being a volunteer, call Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Director, Shanna Halstead, 632-3736.