Scotts Bluff County woman hospitalized following Friday morning accident

Thick fog and low visibility may have played a factor in a Friday morning single vehicle crashwest of Scottsbluff on Highway 92.

Around 7:45 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a single vehicle accident near Rifle Sight Pass Road. A woman was driving westbound on Highway 92, lost control of her pickup and crashed into the south ditch.

First responders needed to use extrication equipment to get the woman out of the vehicle. She was conscious and deputies say her injuries were non-life threatening.

The accident remains under investigation, and no names have been released at this time.

The Scotts Bluff County’s Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Mitchell Police Department, Mitchell Fire Department, Valley Ambulance, and several good Samaritans.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.