Scotts Bluff County’s technology firm defeats malware attack on network

Scotts Bluff County’s new contracted technology firm was able to block and then eliminate a potentially devastating malware attack last week on the county’s network.

Todd Lewis with Bytes Computers says they were notified at mid-morning Tuesday of the the malicious software, which was trying to corrupt the entire network. Lewis said within an hour and a half to two hours his techs had deployed a new security package to every computer and server that attacked the corrupted files to stop the spread of the software and its malicious intent , so by mid-afternoon that day they had controlled the situation.

Lewis said in the next 72 hours they reduced the threat to zero while installing new and advanced firewalls, including one that will scan every file coming into the network before allowing it to be advanced to the requested party. Lewis said they also made password changes across the board.

Lewis believes this was a coordinated effort “by the bad guys” to attack government entities, noting the system in Beatrice was paralyzed September 19th by a hacker that required help from a cyber protections team from the National Guard to get it back on.

Lewis says he presumes a number of efforts will be made to attack government systems over the next couple weeks, but he is confident his employees have cleaned up the mess, praising them for their tireless work to “squash this bug and keep the network running. “