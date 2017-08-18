Scotts Bluff County’s valuation approaching $3 billion

A $140 million hike in Scotts Bluff County’s valuation this year has increased the total valuation to close to three billion dollars.

Assessor Amy Ramos says the first countywide commercial reappraisal in ten years drove the 5.33% increase this year. Ramos certified the total valuation at over two billion, nine hundred, twenty eight million dollars.

Ramos says the big increase was even after a number of protests filed about the new property valuations, some of which were successful in getting values reduced.

Ramos says her office had been working to “get this rolled over for three years and because of that we saw a pretty hefty increase in one year. ”

The county’s schools are the biggest beneficiary of the jump in valuation, but other local political subdivisions will also benefit from the increase.