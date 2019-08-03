Scotts Bluff National Monument Digital Photo Contest Underway

Scotts Bluff National Monument boasts some of the most stunning scenery in Nebraska.

To showcase the beauty of Scotts Bluff, encourage visitation to the park and to promote the art of photography, Scotts Bluff National Monument kicked off their first ever Digital Photography Contest on Thursday, August 1st. The contest will run until October 31st and participants are urged to submit photos from all four seasons.

“We wanted to launch this photography contest during our centennial year so that we can inspire people to explore Scotts Bluff National Monument and, maybe, take up a new hobby to see the park in a different light,” Kayla Gasker, Centennial Coordinator remarks. The contest is open to all ages and levels. “With the advanced technology in cell phones, you can get some really great shots with just your phone. Photos can be of landscapes, sunsets, wildlife, weather events, night sky and plants. We’re really looking forward to seeing some spectacular photos,” Gasker adds. Photos must be of Scotts Bluff National Monument and should portray the historical, cultural, ecological and/or geologic significance of Scotts Bluff National Monument.

One Grand Prize winner and three Honorable Mentions will be chosen. Winning photos will be showcased on Scotts Bluff National Monument’s Facebook page, which has over 10,000 followers, and website. Winners will also receive a Centennial keepsake and a gift card provided by the Oregon Trail Museum Association.

For complete rules and how to enter, visit https://www.nps.gov/scbl/getinvolved/photo-contest.htm

For more information about this program or Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9701, visit http://www.nps.gov/scbl or Facebook at www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.