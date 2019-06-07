Scotts Bluff National Monument rockslide caught on camera

A large rockslide at Scotts Bluff National Monument on Wednesday afternoon has been buzzing on Facebook over the past few days, but staff at the Monument says it won’t cause any disruption to visitors.

Monument Grill employee Kilie Zitterkopf captured the video, which shows a large amount of dust and debris coming from the point that faces Gering.

Ranger Kayla Gasker says fortunately, that area is that is not accessible to the public. She says that rockslides aren’t uncommon to the Monument- but having someone catch video of one of this magnitude in action is pretty remarkable.

Gasker explains what causes these rockslides to happen.

“The monument is made from sandstone, silt stone, clay,” says Gasker. “It’s very crumbly and susceptible to weathering, especially with all the rain we had.”

Back in 2016, another rockslide caused a lengthy closure of the Saddle Rock Trail.