Scotts Bluff National Monument to Host Designer of “The Oregon Trail” Computer Game

If you fondly remember The Oregon Trail computer game from the 1980s – or even if you don’t, but you would like to know what all the fuss is about – plan to attend this program.

As part of Scotts Bluff National Monument’s centennial celebration, the community is invited to hear how the iconic educational computer game compared to life on the real Oregon Trail. Although the earliest version of The Oregon Trail game was created in 1971, it was the 1985 Apple II version that first introduced most of the features that people now associate with the game. The viral “You Have Died of Dysentery” meme actually holds significant truth since emigrants feared death from a variety of causes along the trail. The challenges of completing the game and completing the journey to Oregon will be discussed during the presentation.

The interactive educational program will be presented by Philip Bouchard, the lead designer of the game. The program is free and open to everyone. There will be two opportunities to see the presentation: Friday, June 7th at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 8th at 10:30 a.m. Both presentations will be at the Gering Civic Center.

During the Friday evening program, Great Plains Distillery will have drink samples featuring their Landmark Whisky and Vamoose Vodka for those of legal drinking age. Chimney Rock National Historic Site will briefly discuss Chimney Rock’s role on the Overland Trails before the main presentation.

There will be door prizes, sponsored by the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, at each presentation.

Bring your friends to play the game after the program.

What: “The Oregon Trail: the Game vs. Real Life” Presented by Philip Bouchard, lead designer of the game.

An interactive, educational program about the iconic 1980’s “The Oregon Trail” computer game and its similarities (and differences) to life on the real Oregon Trail.

When: Friday, June 7th at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8th at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Gering Civic Center, 1050 M. Street, Gering, NE

Cost: Free and open to everyone

For more information about this program or Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436- 9701, visit our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl or Facebook at www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.