Scottsbluff 42nd Street Construction Phase 6 to Begin Monday

Construction on Scottsbluff’s 42nd Street – Phase 5 between Rugger Drive and “The Village” Drive is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Public Works Director Mark Bohl says 42nd Street will be closed to all thru traffic from the intersection of Avenue B to 5th Ave.

The Detour route around the construction area will be Avenue B to Hwy 26 to 5th Avenue.

Bohl says there will be access to Old Avenue B to access the hospital parking lot on the north side of the hospital.

He says construction of this phase is estimated to be complete by November 12th.

Additional information will then be provided prior to the start of Phase 6.