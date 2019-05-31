Scottsbluff 42nd Street Construction Project Resumes Monday With Phase 6

Work is scheduled to begin Monday on Phase 6 of the 42nd Street construction project in Scottsbluff between the north driveway of The Village at Regional West and 5th Avenue.

Public Works Director Mark Bohl told KNEB News that aside from the intersection at 5th Avenue, this will be the home stretch for the project.

Bohl says just like in previous phases, the work will include removal of the existing pavement, burying storm sewer up to 5th Avenue and connecting with existing storm sewer, and add curb and gutter on both sides.

He also says the existing sidewalk on the south side of 42nd near the village will be replaced to maintain consistency with the curb, gutter and sidewalk along the entire project.

The Detour route around the construction area will be Avenue B to Hwy 26 to 5th Avenue.

There will be access to Old Avenue B and to Rugger Drive from the west to access the hospital.

The Intersection at 5th Avenue will remain open at this time.

Access will be as follows:

Regional West Medical Center – Access to RWMC will be from the west via Avenue B or Rugger Drive.

Access from 42nd Street & 5th Avenue will need to follow detour to Avenue B.

The Village – Access will be maintained from the west via 42nd Street and from the driveway on 5th Avenue.

The circle drive access at 42nd Street will be closed.

Residences on North Side of 42nd Street between Rugger Drive and 5th Avenue – Access provided from the west on 42nd Street. Contractor will notify residents.

Bohl anticipates completion of the project within 60 to 90 days.