Scottsbluff airport begins limited operations sooner than expected

Staff at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport is making rapid progress clearing snow from the facility, with limited operations starting Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Airport Director Raul Aguallo expected a Friday opening for commercial air operations, but the fairly rapid change in afternoon weather conditions, plus some hard work by county roads crews and airport staff, had that portion of the facility’s service available by 5:30 p.m.

However, Aguallo said he didn’t know how quickly Skywest would resume service, saying that depended heavily on operations at Denver International Airport, which he said only had four runways operational when it reopened during the day Thursday. He says he’s hopeful Skywest will be able to resume with the mid-afternoon flight Friday.

In addition, Aguallo says services inside the airport such as The Flight Deck restaurant will be available shortly. Those seeking services inside the terminal or having air travel arrangements Friday are encouraged to verify by calling ahead of time.

Full operation of the airport isn’t expected until late Friday, as Aguallo says there’s still a lot of snow to move to accommodate the needs of Valley Airways and other general aviation services.