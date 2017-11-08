Scottsbluff and Gering students compete at Greater Nebraska DECA Conference

On Monday Scottsbluff and Gering DECA students competed at WNCC with 200+ other students from Wyoming and Nebraska at the Greater Nebraska DECA Conference .

The conference was a great success, due in large part to the contributions of over 30 local business and community leaders who served as judges for the conference.

Students were required to take a written test and participate in a judged role play. The scores of the two are added together to determine the top three individuals in each marketing area.

The following Gering students placed in the top 3 of their events: