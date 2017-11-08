Scottsbluff and Gering students compete at Greater Nebraska DECA Conference

The conference was a great success, due in large part to the contributions of over 30 local business and community leaders who served as judges for the conference.
Students were required to take a written test and participate in a judged role play. The scores of the two are added together to determine the top three individuals in each marketing area.
The following Gering students placed in the top 3 of their events:
- 1st Place – Accounting Applications – Madeira Henclewood
1st Place – Apparel & Accessories Marketing – Victoria Blomstedt
1st Place – Business Finance – Taylor York
1st Place – Business Services Marketing – Erin Willats
1st Place – Retail Merchandising – Scott Herman
2nd Place – Accounting Applications – Elijah Salinas
2nd Place – Business Services Marketing – Nathan Sanchez
2nd Place – Food Marketing – Luke Ferguson
2nd Place – Hotel & Lodging Management – Kaylee Bentley
2nd Place – Retail Merchandising – Ashlynn Haun
3rd Place (tie) – Apparel & Accessories Marketing – Caragh Clemens
and Caylen Calderon
3rd Place – Business Finance – Zach Ansley
3rd Place – Business Services Marketing – Logan Fox
3rd Place – Food Marketing – Payton Flower
3rd Place – Human Resource Management – Sayf Thanawalla
3rd Place – Marketing Communication – Grace Heggem
3rd Place – Quick Serve Restaurant Management – Blake Greckel
3rd Place – Retail Merchandising – Ty Corr
3rd Place – Sports & Entertainment Marketing – Gabe Patton