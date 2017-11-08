class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270916 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff and Gering students compete at Greater Nebraska DECA Conference

BY Kevin Mooney | November 8, 2017
On Monday Scottsbluff and Gering DECA  students competed at WNCC with 200+ other students from Wyoming and Nebraska at the Greater Nebraska DECA Conference .

 

The conference was a great success, due in large part to the contributions of over 30 local business and community leaders who served as judges for the conference.

Students were required to take a written test and participate in a judged role play. The scores of the two are added together to determine the top three individuals in each marketing area.

The following Gering students placed in the top 3 of their events:

Michael Haworth -1st Place in Automotive Services Marketing
Jessica Svoboda –2nd Place in Restaurant and Food Service Management
Wade Blue -3rd Place in Retail Merchandising.
other notable results:
Tommy Ganos – 2nd on Judged role play in Accounting Applications
Eric Crane – 2nd on Written exam in Business Services Marketing
Scottsbluff DECA had 20 students place in the top 3, with 5 students being Overall Winners.
  • 1st Place – Accounting Applications – Madeira Henclewood

    1st Place – Apparel & Accessories Marketing – Victoria Blomstedt

    1st Place – Business Finance – Taylor York

    1st Place – Business Services Marketing – Erin Willats

    1st Place – Retail Merchandising – Scott Herman

    2nd Place – Accounting Applications – Elijah Salinas

    2nd Place – Business Services Marketing – Nathan Sanchez

    2nd Place – Food Marketing – Luke Ferguson

    2nd Place – Hotel & Lodging Management – Kaylee Bentley

    2nd Place – Retail Merchandising – Ashlynn Haun

    3rd Place (tie) – Apparel & Accessories Marketing – Caragh Clemens
    and Caylen Calderon

    3rd Place – Business Finance – Zach Ansley

    3rd Place – Business Services Marketing – Logan Fox

    3rd Place – Food Marketing – Payton Flower

    3rd Place – Human Resource Management – Sayf Thanawalla

    3rd Place – Marketing Communication – Grace Heggem

    3rd Place – Quick Serve Restaurant Management – Blake Greckel

    3rd Place – Retail Merchandising – Ty Corr

    3rd Place – Sports & Entertainment Marketing – Gabe Patton

