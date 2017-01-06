Scottsbluff apartment murder suspect to appear in court in Illinois Friday

A 64-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested in Bradley, Illinois in connection to the murder of 48-year-old Melissa May.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says that Lucio Munoz was apprehended by authorities in Kankakee County, Illinois on Wednesday night. He says that Munoz was the resident of the apartment where May was found stabbed multiple times.

Bradley (Illinois) Police Chief Michael Johnston said his department was contacted by Scottsbluff police that Munoz could be in Bradley at a relative’s home. That is where they found him and he did not resist.

Bradley detectives went to Jerome Combs Detention Center Thursday night to interview Munoz. He invoked his right to have an attorney, and is expected to be in Kankakee County Court on Friday .

Spencer says that he is certain that Munoz is the person who they were searching for, and adds that the murder likely occurred on December 31st between midnight and 3 a.m.

May was found dead in Munoz’s apartment on Tuesday morning after someone conducted a welfare check. Chief Spencer says on Tuesday they learned that Munoz had left the area by the time their investigation began. Knives were collected at the scene of the crime, but Spencer is unsure if they have secured the weapon used to commit the murder.

Munoz is facing charges of First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a felony. He will have to first make an appearance in Kankakee County before he can be extradited back to Scotts Bluff County to face the felony charges.