Scottsbluff Arby’s donates $2,000 to local Cat Pack program

A local non-profit group aimed at helping out area children gets a sizeable donation thanks to one local restaurant.

During the month of April, Arby’s partner Carter Miller and Missy Iasillo from the Cat Pack and Pup Pack program were on the KNEB News Extra program to talk about the importance of the backpack food programs for local school students, and a special fundraising opportunity Arby’s is doing to help out the programs.

Arby’s is committed to ending childhood hunger in America, and they spent the month of April to help fund backpack programs in the area.

Patrons who donated $1 to the cause got a coupon for a free drink on a future visit, and on one Saturday allocated 10% of their profits to the cause. Earlier this week, Miller presented Iasillo with a $2,000 check for the program.