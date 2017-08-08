Scottsbluff brewery receives LB840 loan; could open next spring

Scottsbluff’s downtown brewery is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday night, the Scottsbluff City Council approved a $515,000 loan to Flyover Brewing Company under the City’s Economic Development Plan. The loan will solely be used to purchase equipment required for brewing beer at the future downtown brew-pub.

Last fall, their building at 1824 Broadway was completely gutted, but work has slowed to a crawl after the initial demolition.

Now, the brewery equipment can be purchased through this low interest loan payable through job credits.

“So what we’re trying to do is encourage them is to grow their businesses and get rewarded for maintaining full-time equivalent jobs,” explains Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson. “So if you look at what we’re considering with the manufacturing component of the brewery….we want them to grow, and we also want them to be located here for many, many years. ”

The entire note is spread over a nine year period, and Johnson says the hope is that those beer manufacturing jobs stay here for at least those nine years.

The brewery will create eight or nine jobs, but only a few of those positions will fall under the city’s LB840 Job Credits. The Flyover Brewery is currently expected to open sometime in the spring of 2018.