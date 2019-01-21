Scottsbluff brewery, winery, and distillery owners speak out against proposed tax hike

As Nebraska state lawmakers work to provide property tax relief and bolster funding for K-12 education, Albion state senator John Briese has introduced one bill aimed at just that.

LB 314 includes language that would significantly increase the amount of state tax per gallon of alcohol produced by local breweries, wineries and distilleries.

For every gallon of beer brewed, the current tax of 31 cents would increase to $1.38- a 345% increase.

For every gallon of alcohol and spirits made, the current state tax of $3.75 would increase to $12.28- a 227% increase.

And for every gallon of wine produced in Nebraska at farm wineries- like at Papa Moon Vineyards and Winery in Scottsbluff- their tax would go up from 6 cents a gallon to $2.62- more than a 4,200% increase.

KNEB.tv News caught up with Joe Margheim, owner of Scottsbluff’s Flyover Brewing Company, Phil Mitchell, owner of Scottsbluff’s Great Plains Distillery, and Ryan Massey, owner of Scottsbluff’s Papa Moon Vineyards and Winery- and all three talked about their reaction to the bill and the affect it could have on their businesses.

A message has been left at Sen. Briese’s office to discuss the bill and the reasoning for how he arrived at the new proposed tax rates.