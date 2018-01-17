Scottsbluff burglary suspect arrested in Grand Island

A 40-year-old man who is believed to have broken into Burger King and Backaracks in 2017 has been arrested on burglary charges in Hall County.

John Hay is charged with two counts of burglary in Scotts Bluff County; in Hall County he is facing two burglary charges and one count of possession of burglar’s tools.

Scottsbluff’s investigation began in February rooftop break-in at the Burger King restaurant. Nine months later, forced entry was made into Backaracks and money was stolen from the safe.

On January 12, a forced break-in occurred at Grand Island’s KFC restaurant; earlier this week Hay allegedly broke into Slugger’s Bar in Grand Island.

He was arrested on Sunday, and is being held on a $30,000 bond in Hall County. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 9th.