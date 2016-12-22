Scottsbluff Cheerleaders to perform in Holiday Bowl halftime show

The Scottsbluff High School Cheerleading Squad will be flying to San Diego, California to participate in the 39th Annual Holiday Bowl.

The SHS Cheerleaders will be in the Holiday Bowl Parade as well as performing in the Holiday Bowl Halftime Show. The Holiday Bowl will kick off Tuesday, December 27th at 3:00 p.m. at Qualcomm Stadium. It will feature the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Washington State Cougars.

“The girls are super excited for this trip and to represent Scottsbluff High School,” said SHS Cheerleading Sponsor Christina Schroeder, “The girls worked very hard to raise nearly $2,000 to pay for the travel expenses associated with this event, and we would not be able to attend without the support of the community. Thank you to everyone who participated in our fundraisers.”

The Cheerleaders have the following itinerary planned for their trip:

Monday – December 26th – Travel to San Diego and work with Event Choreographer

Tuesday – December 27th

9:00 a.m. (MST) – Holiday Bowl Parade

3:00 p.m. (MST) – Holiday Bowl Kicks Off

Halftime – Performance which includes Cheer, Dance and Band entertainment

Wednesday – December 28th

Morning – Private Choreography Session

Afternoon/Evening – Visit and Dinner at Sea World

Thursday – December 29th – Visits to Belmont Park and San Diego beaches

Friday – December 30th – Return travel to Scottsbluff

The game will air nationally on ESPN. A link to live feed of the performance will be available via District social media and on sbps.net when it is available.