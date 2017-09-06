Scottsbluff city employees recognized for achievements

The Scottsbluff City Council Tuesday evening took time to recognize three city employees for recent achievements.

Mayor Randy Meininger presented a plaque to City Planner Annie Folck for excellence in Planning by Professional from N.P.V.A. (Nebraska Planning Zoning Association).

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer recognized Officer Tyler Webber, who was being recognized for graduating the 16 week Law Enforcement Academy program on August 4th.

And Public Works Director Mark Bohl gave special recognition to Deputy Public Works Director Jordan Dietrich for passing exam for his City Street Superintendent License on his first try, something that is quite rare.