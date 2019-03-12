Scottsbluff City Manager asking residents to be mindful of snow plows

The City of Scottsbluff is asking for the public’s cooperation in ensuring safety for the drivers ahead of Wednesday’s impending winter storm.

With a joint snow emergency already declared for Scottsbluff Gering and Terrytown beginning at 5 p.m. City Manager Nathan Johnson told KNEB News they also wish to ensure the safety of their snow plow truck drivers.

“Our plan right now is to have two plows- tandem- going out just in case due to the drifts, the wind, and the amount of the snow that’s coming, we want our employees to be safe,” explains Johnson. “So one of the things that comes with that is to ensure the public is aware of what’s going on, but also to give adequate room to these plow trucks.

Johnson requests that people who chose to drive on the roads give the plow trucks adequate room to work. He also advises drivers to refrain from following too closely as they work to get things dug out by the end of the week.