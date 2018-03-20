Scottsbluff Civil Service Commission announces Fire Chief finalists

Two Scottsbluff Fire Captains and two men from out-of-state have been selected as finalists for the City of Scottsbluff’s Fire Chief position.

During Tuesday morning’s Civil Service Commission meeting, a field of ten applicants was whittled down to four.

Current Scottsbluff Fire Captains Justin Houstoun and Ryan Lohr- as well as Thomas Schingle of Cheyenne and Jeffrey Raffray of Monroe, Louisiana- will test on June 1st for the Scottsbluff Fire Chief Position.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says the men will test and interview on that day; a finalist will be discussed during the following Civil Service Commission meeting.

The vacancy was created after longtime Fire Chief Dana Miller retired in late 2017. Police Chief Kevin Spencer has been acting as Interim Fire Chief since December 21.