Scottsbluff community solar project delayed

The new community solar project in Scottsbluff at the Nebraska Public Power District office has been delayed but construction is expected to start soon.

NPPD Retail General manager Tim Arlt says the delay in construction is due to material shortages and delivery issues. Arlt says “We will be making contact with Scottsbluff customers who have signed up for the program to explain the delay and keep them in the loop as to when the solar unit will begin operation.”

Arlt indicated that construction is expected to begin in the next week, with completion anticipated by the end of the month. Of the solar shares made available to the community, all 135 have been sold and accounted for, although NPPD will continue taking names to be placed on a waiting list.