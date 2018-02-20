Scottsbluff considering adding “film production” to L.B. 840 qualifying businesses

The Scottsbluff City Council Tuesday evening will conduct a public hearing to consider an LB-840 Review Committee recommendation to expand the city’s economic development plan to allow “film production.”

City Manager Nathan Johnson says when the Coen brothers recently shot portions of a film here, it started the discussion.

Johnson said, “It is a direct response to the Coen Brothers film and the potential of additional films coming in the future. The Coen Brothers film staff spent over a million dollars with local businesses while they were here, so it is tremendous potential economic development for not only the city of Scottsbluff but the region. ”

Johnson says LB-840 funds were not available for the Coen Brothers at the time the film was being produced. However, he says there was some discussion at the time as to whether they could be provided some incentives when the city was on the short list for finalists.