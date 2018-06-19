Scottsbluff considering food truck ordinance

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening conducted a public hearing to get input on a proposed ordinance regulating mobile food vendors in the city.

The council received input from a number of local vendors regarding the types of regulation and fees they felt may be too restrictive in a proposed ordinance the city had released prior to the public hearing.

Economic Development Director Starr Lehl said the city actually welcomed the input, which she said would assist them in developing an ordinance that is fair and not too restrictive but still protects public safety.

Lehl said they would be contacting Cheyenne and other communities that already have such ordinances dealing with regulations and fees that vendors are comfortable with.

Lehl said the catalyst for considering such an ordinance came from a visit she made to Omaha for a conference where the participants one day all got their lunches from food trucks parked nearby in a festival setting.