Scottsbluff considering “team effort” to pursue economic development

The city of Scottsbluff is considering using several members in its organization to form a team that would work on local and regional economic development projects.

City Manager Nathan Johnson says rather than hiring one person to work on economic development the city is pursuing the team approach to market the city, revamp its website and coordinate training seminars with the state.

Johnson says economic development “is not a one size fits all and it will take a team to lead the city forward.” Johnson says if the city looks at all the job descriptions they can come up with a well-rounded team that can draw on many talents to pursue economic development.

Johnson says the city will use the regional economic development plan provided by Thomas P. Miller and associates as a step by step template for their efforts and to set priorities and goals as they move forward. .