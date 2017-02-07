Scottsbluff Council approves E-Center support contract for TCD

The E-Center at Twin Cities Development serves as a business incubator, providing on-site resources for start-up businesses.

After months of consideration and refinement of a contract that meets the goals of both the city and TCD, the Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved a support contract that will provide annual funding for the E-Center.

City Manager Nathan Johnson says it was important to structure the contract to align with the goals of the E-Center.

During the council’s last meeting in January, a number of tenants of the E-Center spoke to the council about their experiences there, and about the importance of the E-Center mission. Johnson said that definitely helped give the council some insight.

He says there is no change in the monetary amount of the new support contract, which is capped at $60,000.