Scottsbluff Council explores all options for Sanitation Services

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved sending out a Request for Proposals for sanitation services for the city.

City Manager Nathan Johnson told the council they wanted to look at all options on the table.

Johnson said they could either privatize the entire solid waste collection process, continue to collect and deliver trash to a landfill or transfer station, or possibly consider proposals from interested parties.

A contract was also approved with Laramie based Trihydro Corporation for engineering services for a proposed new landfill for Scottsbluff and Gering. The approval is contingent on Gering also approving the agreement.