Scottsbluff Council OK’s Changes To Improve Safety Along 27th Street Near High School

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening adopted a resolution that immediately reduces the speed limit on 27th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue to 20 mph in order to ensure the safety of students and pedestrians.

City Manager Nathan Johnson told the council a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident has caused concerns not only for the city, but also the school district.

Johnson said the two entities have jointly determined a number of immediate actions, including the resolution changing the speed limit.

Other measures include having a crossing guard on 27th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue with an increased police presence in the area to issue citations for speeding as well as pedestrians crossing 27th Street and not using designated crosswalks. Additionally, the Tri CIty Roadrunner bus stop south of Scottsbluff High School will be relocated or eliminated.

Johnson also said the city and the school district will jointly fund a study to be completed by an outside firm, which will evaluate traffic patterns on streets adjacent to Bluffs Middle School, Scottsbluff High School, Bear Cub Preschool, CHOICES and St. Agnes Elementary.

The changes on 27th Street are effective immediately due to safety concerns when school is in session and will continue year round due to activities that occur in that vicinity including sporting events, graduation, and other community events in Frank and Pioneer Parks.