Scottsbluff Council to consider Croell, Inc. economic development agreement

An LB 840 economic development agreement with Croell, Inc. will be considered tonight by the Scottsbluff City Council.

Following a positive recommendation by the city’s LB 840 Review Committee, the council will discuss the agreement in which the city would provide $750,000 toward the company’s project east of Scottsbluff.

However, the agreement would be somewhat different than past LB 840 documents; instead of a blanket security agreement and personal guarantees, the company would give the city first lien on the real estate valued at $2.8 million. Croell officials say the changes are due to requirements by their primary financial lender.

The application says the company will create 11 full-time positions at the regional facility, with hourly wages around $20 per hour and salaried employees being paid in the $65-95,000 range.

The agreement says the project plans currently do not include an asphalt plant and what would be related operations.