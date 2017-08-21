Scottsbluff council to consider finalizing ordinance on land sale

The Scottsbluff city council will consider on third and final reading this evening an ordinance that would sell 365 acres of land approximately 3 miles east of Scottsbluff to Croell Redi-Mix for $548,000

Supporter of the adjacent Meadowlark Hearth organic farm have vehemently opposed the sale, claiming the environmental impact from the proposed Redimix and batch plant will impact the organic farm’s operation.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says a site plan prepared by Croell has placed a berm between the plant and the neighboring farms to help appease concerns.

Johnson says the planned batch plant and Croell’s regional offices have also been established a significant distance from the county road separating the two properties. A proposed asphalt plant is planned a half mile away, and Johnson says if it happens it will be several years down the road.