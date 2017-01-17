Scottsbluff council to consider joint purchase of land for industrial park

The Scottsbluff city council Monday evening will consider making a final decision on partnering with the city of Gering on the purchase of 83 acres on the east edge of Gering for an industrial site.

The Gering council has already agreed to the idea, and Scottsbluff’s L.B. 840 Committee during a meeting January 6th unanimously recommended Scottsbluff use economic development funds to purchase a half-interest in the industrial park. The committee also said their recommendation was contingent on the property being annexed by the City of Gering and all of the property being rezoned for manufacturing

In addition, it was recommended that a streamlined process be developed so that there is a consistent joint effort between the two cities regarding sales of parcels within the industrial park.

Opponents to the project have argued at least a portion of the land is in a flood plain, that development of such property should be left to the private sector and the purchase price of $726,000 is too much.