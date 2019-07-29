Scottsbluff Council to get update on all outstanding projects in the city

It will be a full meeting for the Scottsbluff City Council, as the agenda includes an update on every current project in process in the city, including several economic development efforts.

Following the circumstances surrounding recent action on the Monument Pathway project, Councilman Scott Shaver asked for an update on all outstanding projects, and the possibility to take action on them.

That includes the 23 Club project, which Shaver said in an email that he understands could be pushed to 2020 for completion, possibly jeopardizing some conditional donations, and as well as impacting city finances.

Also on the agenda at Shaver’s request will be possible changes to the permit application process for community festivals and business promotions.

The council will also consider changes in the occupation tax for hotels, and possibly imposing an occupation tax on fireworks vendors.