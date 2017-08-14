Scottsbluff couple arrested on drug charges following Banner Co. traffic stop

A Scottsbluf couple is facing a variety of charges following a Saturday evening traffic stop.

Court documents say that a NSP trooper stopped a car in Banner County for speeding and made contact with 29-year-old Keith Grant 24-year-old Katherine Murphy. Also in the car was a two-year-old girl.

The trooper stated that Grant had “blood shot, watery eyes, and was nervous to the point he was physically shaking.” The affidavit also stated that the trooper was aware of drug intelligence information indicating that Grant and his associates are regular drug users and possible distributes.

Field sobriety tests showed Grant had unsteady coordination, body tremors, showed impairment on the balance test, walk and turn and one leg stand. A preliminary breath test also showed the presence of alcohol.

Scotts Bluff County deputies arrived and stated that Murphy exhibited indicators consistent with possibly being under the influence. Authorities searched the car and found a defaced pill bottle containing 41 pills that are classified as a schedule 2 controlled substance. Additionally, they found two glass pipes and a small bag of marijuana.

Murphy was subsequently arrested for: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Acts Relating to Drugs, Possession of Marijuana (Less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Grant was arrested on the charges for: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (2nd Offense) , Transporting a Child While Intoxicated, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Acts Relating to Drugs, Possession of Marijuana (Less than one ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. No Operator’s License, No Proof of Insurance, No Registration, Possession Open Alcohol Container, and Speeding.

Both are scheduled to make their first appearance on the charges on Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Deputies also called Health and Human Services to pick up the child, who was placed on a 48 hour police hold to follow up on possible abuse and neglect related to substance abuse.