Scottsbluff-Denver is top EAS route for Skywest/United

Since taking over the Essential Air Service contract for flights to and from Scottsbluff and Denver, SkyWest/United passenger numbers have continued to climb.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport Manager Raul Aguallo just returned from SkyWest’s headquarters in St. George, Utah, and tells KNEB News Western Nebraska Regional Airport is currently the company’s top performing route.

“We met with Greg Atkin, who is the grandson of the owner of the company, he’s running the company and he’s thrilled with Scottsbluff,” says Aguallo, “He informed us Scottsbluff is the number one performing Essential Air Service airport in the country for Skywest right now, which means we’re out-boarding every other city they serve, and that’s great news for us.”

Aguallo said SkyWest as a company is also expanding, having just added another 30 of the CRJ aircraft to their fleet as they continue to add more routes.