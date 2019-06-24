Scottsbluff Dollar Tree Opening Thursday

Dollar Tree, Incorporated has announced they will be opening their new store in Scottsbluff this Thursday, June 27th.

A release from the company says the 10,000 square foot store located at Monument Mall is scheduled to have a soft opening this Thursday. The store will then celebrate its grand opening the following week on Tuesday, July 2, with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 9:00 AM.

Dollar Tree stores are open seven days a week and offer a broad assortment of merchandise all priced at $1 or less.

The company says a store of this size typically employs 12 to 20 associates.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.DollarTree.com or in person at the store location.

Kayleigh Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager says Dollar Tree continues to grow and is proud to be part of the Scottsbluff community.