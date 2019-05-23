Scottsbluff downtown summer concert series in the works

A new six-week downtown summer concert series is in the works by the Downtown Scottsbluff Association and City of Scottsbluff.

“Bands on Broadway” would be every Thursday evening starting July 4th centered around the 18th Street Downtown Plaza.

Angela Kembel, the owner of Cappuccino and Company and a DSA member, tells KNEB News the series would include more than just concerts by local and regional musicians. “That’s kind of similar to Band on the Bricks that Alliance has been doing successfully for some summers now, and derived inspiration from that and decided to do our version,” says Kembel. “So we want to celebrate some local artists for the first few weeks of our series, and then look at getting artists with more national renown, or at least area renown.”

Kembel tells us Flyover Brewing Company would also be involved by providing a beer garden for adults.

She tells us they are looking for sponsors for the events, which would be put on free to the public over this summer. For more information or to get involved in the project, you can check out the Downtown Scottsbluff Association Facebook page.