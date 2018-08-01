Scottsbluff DQ hopes to donate $17,000 for Miracle Treat Day

One local business is saying a Blizzard is the forecast for Thursday.

Dairy Queen will be having Miracle Treat Day on Thursday to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. Each year, many Panhandle children have to go to the Denver children’s hospital – and this fundraiser helps the community help out those kids in need.

The Scottsbluff Dairy Queen will be donating all profits from blizzard sales on Thursday to the hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network.

Store manager Yvonne Merrigan says staff will be working Wednesday night until about 1 a.m. building blizzards, and will start building blizzards again bright and early Thursday morning.

She says 10 years ago they raised approximately $2,000 during Miracle Treat Day, $15,000 in 2017 and are aiming for $17,000 this year.

Merrigan says they’ve already raised more than $6,000 through selling Children Miracle network balloons- and encourages everyone to give in to their sweet tooth on Thursday to help them reach that $17,000 goal.