Scottsbluff drug suspect who skipped court hearing back in jail

A Scottsbluff man who failed to appear in October for a pre-trial conference on a charge of possessing a large amount of methamphetamine with intent to distribute is back in the Scotts Bluff County jail.

25 year old Michael Goodro is scheduled for another court proceeding April 20th and is being held on $50,000 bond after a hearing before District Judge Leo Dobrovolny earlier this week. Court documents indicate he was arrested in Weld County, Colorado in February, and was transported to Gering from the Goshen County Detention Center this past Thursday.

Goodro, who was already on probation , was arrested in June after police found a variety of drugs at his Scottsbluff home when responding to a complaint from a man who said his neighbors were always partying.

The charge of possessing 10-27 grams of methamphetamine for sale is a major felony that carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison with a maximum of up to 50 years if convicted. The failure to appear count is also a felony that could get Goodro two years in prison if he is found guilty.