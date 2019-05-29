Scottsbluff duo facing drug charges following Friday home search

Two Scottsbluff residents are facing charges following a search warrant served last Friday evening on a residence in the 2500 block of Avenue H.

During the search, investigators say they made contact with 30-year-old Longino Rangel and 25-year-old Shara Sieffert in a basement bedroom where approximately six grams of methamphetamine was discovered. Also found in the same room was a scale, baggies, several smoking devices and less than a ounce of marijuana.

Rangel is charged with Possession or Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug, a Class 2 Felony, as well as facing Felony asset forfeiture.

Sieffert is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce. Both were scheduled for arraignment in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday afternoon.