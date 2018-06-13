Scottsbluff fire causes estimated $100,000 worth of damages

A mid-morning blaze on the west edge of Scottsbluff causes significant damage on a property on Adler Drive.

Around 9:15 a.m., the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department was dispatched to the fire. Captain Paul Reisig says when crews arrived, a semi-cab and the south end of the shop were fully engulfed.

About a dozen Scottsbluff Rural Firefighters were on scene, and worked on extinguishing the fire and making sure it didn’t spread to the home or neighboring properties.

After about an hour on scene, the fire was pretty much extinguished, and firefighters were mopping up hot-spots.

Reisig says he is unsure of the exact cause of the fire. He says there was an electrical cord that was underneath the cab, but was told it was not plugged in. The shop also had electricity, and hypothesizes that the fire could have started there as well.

He put an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the cab, shop, and several other vehicles following today’s fire.

Most of the firefighters were on scene until about 11:45 a.m. One truck remained at the scene until a State Fire Marshal could arrive from Grant, Nebraska.