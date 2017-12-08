Scottsbluff Fire Chief Dana Miller placed on administrative leave

Scottsbluff Fire Chief Dana Miller has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Miller confirmed the action was taken on Wednesday, November 29th, pending an investigation by the city.

Miller says he was told not to talk to city employees or be on city property during the investigation. Miller wouldn’t disclose what the investigation was about, but said he was told the investigation would not take long.

Neither City Manager Nathan Johnson nor Mayor Randy Meininger would confirm or deny the administrative leave, citing personnel matters.

Miller has been with the fire department for 30 years, and has been Chief since 1999.