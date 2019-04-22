Scottsbluff Fire Department to begin controlled burns this week

The Scottsbluff Fire Department is advising the public about a series of controlled burns that will occur in the Scottsbluff Drain.

This is being done in an effort to remove excess vegetation to provide better flow of storm water and reduce potential flooding issues.

The controlled burns are planned to begin Monday, April 22nd, and continue for the next few weeks. Special considerations will be taken to account for weather and smoke travel.

If there are any questions, please contact Tom Schingle at 308-630-6229 or the Fire Department at 308-630-6231.