Scottsbluff Fire: Overall average response time just over 4 minutes

Calls for service from the Scottsbluff Fire Department were up slightly last year according to Fire Chief Tom Schingle.

In the department’s annual report for 2018, average overall response time was just over 4 minutes. and more than half of calls with a response of more than five minutes were due to overlapping calls for service, which occurred in 13.52% of all calls.

Fire Chief Tom Schingle presented the report to the city’s Civil Service Commission last week, and told commissioners that response times are key to placement and how the department deploys it’s resources..”I think that based on the data, we’re going very well. Our response times are very good, roughly 68% of our calls are hitting within the national standard response of four to five minutes.” said Schingle. “Our calls are going up, we are getting busier, but things are going well for the department.”

The department responded to 58 fire calls, 24 of which involved structure fires with a total loss of $154,160 on property valued at $1,378,432. That compares with 64 fire calls in 2017, with property loss of $152,725 out of an estimated $984,865 in value.

Schingle will present the report tonight to the Scottsbluff City Council.