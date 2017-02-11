Scottsbluff firefighters & Kiwanis Club combine to distribute needed fire protection

Twelve Scottsbluff firefighters and half a dozen members of the Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club walked an area of southeast Scottsbluff Saturday, knocking on doors installing and distributing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

City Fire Marshall Anthony Murphy says when they responded to a fire last fall that devastated a trailer on Leeann Lane the department found a disturbing trend of no fire protection in the neighborhood.

Murphy was extremely pleased with Saturday’s effort. Over 125 homes were contacted during the three hour effort, and while the usual number of people were not home, 42 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors were installed or distributed .

Home Depot donated some of the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors while the rest came from fundraising efforts by the Fire Department.